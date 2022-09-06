BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,967 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 672,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 136.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 607,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,299,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

