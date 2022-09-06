BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.