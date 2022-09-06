BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.11 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.87 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

