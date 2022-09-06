BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.