Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

