Bison Wealth LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7 %

ELV stock opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.