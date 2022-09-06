Bison Wealth LLC Invests $253,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

