Bison Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.87 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

