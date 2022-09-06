Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Avaya news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

