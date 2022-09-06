Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $198.69 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

