APG Asset Management N.V. Has $23.94 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Equifax worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.