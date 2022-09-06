APG Asset Management N.V. Has $23.73 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 848.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,313 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $70,597,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

