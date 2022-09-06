Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Trimmed by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

