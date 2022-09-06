Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $23.67

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASB opened at $19.91 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 99,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

