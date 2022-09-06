Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

