Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 252,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

