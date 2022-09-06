7,696 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.