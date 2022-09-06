1,058 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 57,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

