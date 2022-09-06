103,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

