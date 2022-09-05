Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

