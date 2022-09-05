Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 332,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

