U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.11 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

