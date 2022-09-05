Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 492 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

