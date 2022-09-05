The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.