Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 143,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.94 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

