SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD opened at $159.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.