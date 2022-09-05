Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.