Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $162.39 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

