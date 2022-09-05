Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,158 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

