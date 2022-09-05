Reviewing Udemy (UDMY) and Its Rivals

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Udemy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Udemy Competitors -2.88% -26.16% -2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million -$80.03 million -14.28 Udemy Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.41

This table compares Udemy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Udemy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Udemy Competitors 160 837 1336 13 2.51

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.23%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 40.87%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than its peers.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

