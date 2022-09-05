Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.11 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.