Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 7,058 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.44 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

