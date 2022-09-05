Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,559 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.74 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

