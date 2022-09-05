PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.13 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.