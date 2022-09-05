Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

