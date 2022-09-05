NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 56,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter.

IYE opened at $43.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

