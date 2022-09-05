NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

