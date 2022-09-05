NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $269.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

