National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$87.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.02. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

