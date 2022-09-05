Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $223.39 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

