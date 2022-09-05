Morse Asset Management Inc Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $322.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

