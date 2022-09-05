Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $89.21 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

