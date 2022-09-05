Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

