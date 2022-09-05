Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

