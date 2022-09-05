Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

