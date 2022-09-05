Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 211,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

