Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $368.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average is $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

