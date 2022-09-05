Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $230.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.