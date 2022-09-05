Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWN stock opened at $142.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.