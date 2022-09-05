Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

